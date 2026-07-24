Welcome to media_gossip, Embedded’s special weekly edition of … media gossip, sent every Friday. You’re getting this because you subscribe to Embedded, but you can opt out here.

This week’s media_gossip is lighter than usual, because this was the week of both the ICYMI live show (thank you so much to those of you who came!!!) and my kitten’s spay appointment. Anxiety about both those things meant I tried to stay as offline as possible, which means I’m even more thankful than usual for the blind item that ended up falling into my lap this week 😎. —Kate

ICYMI x Club Internet at Littlefield in Brooklyn!

Rachel E. Greenspan, the brains behind Club Internet, and I had been scheming this ICYMI live show for months, and it truly went better than I had even hoped. As anyone who had to deal with me that day knows, there was a goddamn tornado warning that had me convinced nobody was going to actually show up—but it was a full house! Turns out, the best people to shelter in place with are Tell the Bees, Akilah Hughes, Matt Buechele, and Princess Weekes! Shout out to all the amazing listeners and readers I met there, as well as to the the one who I didn’t get to meet, but apparently had one-too-many Littlefield cocktails, necessitating Princess frog-marching them into an Uber home. Queen behavior on both sides!

Meanwhile, over at RiffPost, Tell the Bees joined Parker Molloy, Audrey Horne, Sean Monahan, scaachi, Manny Fidel, Katherine Dee, Kat Tenbarge, and Maxwell Tani for a virtual roundtable on whatever happened to woke. I argued that Gaza and the unaffordability crisis have put another vibe shift into motion, and the nine other respondents put forward, well, nine other smart theories about the roles of AI, Israel, cancellations, X, corporate media upheaval and much more in just how free our speech remains in America. Read and decide for yourself! —Nick

I’m worried about this: