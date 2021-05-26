Ask me again how lawyers argue without crying

Welcome to Embedded, your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, published Monday through Friday by Kate Lindsay and Nick Catucci. “Get Embedded” on Twitter and Instagram. 🧩

Starting to think when I first saw this joke on Tumblr in the 2010s, that wasn’t the first time someone had made it, either ... —Kate

In all chaos there is a cosmos, in all disorder a secret order.

When Carl Jung posited his theory of the collective unconscious, he was giving a possible explanation for how the same motifs appear in dreams and ancient myths across cultures without any apparent prior influence or connection—kind of like how everyone independently decided to rewatch The Sopranos in 2019. Instead of being born a blank slate, Jung believed all humans were subconsciously influenced by a collective well of experiences dating back to our earliest ancestors. This theory provides the most generous explanation I can come up with for why people have been tweeting this same tweet for almost 10 years.

According to Twitter’s advanced search feature, this tweet started cropping up in November and December of 2013. Throughout 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, it appeared more and more, but according to the advanced search results, it didn’t start going viral until 2018.

In 2019, at least two different people went viral with it, warranting an article from a law website. One of those accounts posted the tweet again a year later. It, you guessed it, went viral once again.

At this point, half the tweets that reference the phrase mention how ubiquitous it is.

It’s not just Twitter. I first saw this sentiment on Tumblr and remember reblogging it and showing it to my friend, and it was posted there again in 2019.

But the fact that this tweet appeared again 10 days ago is more maddening to me than I’d like to admit. Every time I see it on my timeline I want to aggressively slide into that person’s DMs: Is this really the first time you thought of this? What is your tweet adding to the world that the thousands of others haven’t already?

Here’s the less generous explanation: this sentiment popped up organically, perhaps Jungian ... ly, but its persistence these past few years is due to the fact that for some reason posting it is a surefire way to go viral. The same thing happens with any tweet about a dress having pockets—which is asinine both for its overuse and the fact that if you put anything in dress pockets it immediately looks bad. (People are not talking enough about the downsides of dress pockets!)

I get the desire to post a tweet that almost guarantees virality, but I don’t know why we, as a society, continue to indulge opportunistic users with retweets. Lawyers argue without crying because they are professional adults and you, like me, are an idiot on Twitter. Next question, please.