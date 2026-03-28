behind the scenes of THAT podcast episode

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview711behind the scenes of THAT podcast episodescreen time diaries #10kate lindsayMar 28, 2026∙ Paid711ShareOur episode:Scaachi’s profileMy appearance on Commotion:Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Nick Catucci.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.EmbeddedSubscribeAuthorskate lindsayRecent Poststhe vlog I never postedFeb 28 • kate lindsayNo Such Thing: Are outdoor cats happier than indoor cats?Feb 6 • kate lindsay and MannyNoahDevandigitally declutter with meFeb 1 • kate lindsayvlogmas 2025Dec 24, 2025 • kate lindsaydecorating my digital advent calendarNov 29, 2025 • kate lindsaymy physical media collectionNov 1, 2025 • kate lindsayfinish writing a novel with meOct 4, 2025 • kate lindsay