This interview made me realize just how much of my adult thinking was informed by playing The Sims as a child. —Kate

For every wild trend, stunt, and dance move TikTok has facilitated, all I really use the fifty-billion-dollar app for is watching people live their simple, pretty lives and clean their simple, pretty apartments. This corner of TikTok is half meditative, half inspiring, and it is where I found creator Siobhan Lauren. The Vancouver-based creator is the host of the Time Alone podcast and the person behind the “Design Your Character” Notion template, a digital tool for self-guided reflection and aspiration. The TikTok in which Siobhan shared the template is one of her most popular, with more than 700,000 views and hundreds of comments from users eager to try it out.

On her podcast and TikTok, her two main platforms, Siobhan explores topics like maintaining a career without being career-driven, finding comfort in doing activities alone, and generally encouraging a slower style of living that allows for self-discovery as a means of self-improvement. She’s also on Patreon, which she describes as a more intensive place for her growing community “to reclaim [their] confidence and place in the world.”

In this interview for paid subscribers, Siobhan and I talk about why self-discovery is such an appealing genre on TikTok right now, how she’s evolving her platforms, and the digital tools she uses for her own self-discovery practice.