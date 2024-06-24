Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

What the average person now sees when opening TikTok, I imagine.

For some reason, they’re rehashing the “industry plant” debate over on Twitter. This time, it’s about Chappell Roan, an artist who has been making music for years. Twitter and TikTok have always misunderstood that term, but this time around it’s clearer what it is they’re trying to say. When we accuse someone of being an “industry plant,” we’re actually—correctly—identifying them as chosen by the algorithm.

Algorithms are not sentient, independently plucking artists from obscurity. They respond to our behavior. Chappell Roan started blowing up at festivals, creating chatter online, and so algorithms across Twitter, TikTok, and Spotify boosted her. Her’s is a new kind of fame, one that algorithms multiply at a speed so difficult to comprehend it literally brought the artist to tears on stage.

Algorithms, or at least the ones used by social media platforms, were supposed to be about discovery. But now they’re operating more like those daytime HGTV home decorating shows. “Oh, you like horses? We turned your house into a fake stable. Your dinner table is now bales of hay.” My Twitter feed is now WALL TO WALL Chappell Roan. The songs I hear automatically after the Charli xcx album on Spotify? Chappell Roan. The first video when I open TikTok? Chappell Roan. You’d be correct to feel that something not entirely organic is happening.