ChatGPT brain influencers
Plus a ghostwriting scandal, and wayward Waymos
No interview today! But here are some gorgeous links to tide you over until next week. —Kate
Ghostwriters are quietly behind some of the most successful books from our favorite authors. Why, when Tinx seemingly used one for her upcoming book Hotter In The Hamptons, did it feel like such a betrayal?
Welcome to the weekly scroll, a roundup of articles, links, and other thoughts from being on the internet this week! Ahead: wayward Waymos, the Gen Z lifestyle subsidy, and the latest legacy media outlet to join Substack.
What I’m consuming…
Speaking of, what is Semafor?
A podcast called The Telepathy Tapes claims a group of nonspeaking autistic people can read minds. The truth is more complicated.
