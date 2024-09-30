Nude 👏 literacy 👏 matters 👏 —Kate

I had originally planned to give this story a wide berth. You don’t need another person opining on how Olivia Nuzzi—who was placed on leave from New York magazine after admitting to a personal, text-based relationship with a former subject, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—fucked up (and/or got disproportionately piled on). But as this news story, which was first reported by Oliver Darcy in Status, have been obsessively followed by outlets like The Daily Beast and The New York Post, and commented upon by Twitter users and Substack writers, a picture has has been extrapolated from a few key words in the initial reports—specifically, “sexting” and “nudes”—for which I worry not everyone shares the same definitions.

At the very least, there’s been no acknowledgement that a term serving as the basis for this entire narrative…does not make sense.

(Full disclosure: Nuzzi answered our My Internet questionnaire in March 2022, and Nick maintains that it remains an insightful and entertaining read.)