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Leigh Stein's avatar
Leigh Stein
8h

Appreciate the nuance you bring to this topic! I also try to differentiate between influencers and creators. Creators CAN be influencers—but I’m a professional content creator who earns income from my audience (on Substack) not through brand deals. I’m not what people think of when they think of a stereotypical influencer. And I’m making tens of thousands from my content.

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Big Sis Meg's avatar
Big Sis Meg
9h

Gosh I've never really thought about it like that but it makes sense. When a woman opens a business its a 'passion project funded by family money that'll only last a year'. But when men do it, they're an 'entrepeneur who worked hard day and night through trail an error'. It's doesn't help when influencers tend to be from a younger generation so it makes them more vulnerable to onlookers and critiques.

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