Embedded

Embedded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nikita Walia's avatar
Nikita Walia
2h

Thank you for featuring my note! And writing this - I wrote a follow-on myself last week https://nikitawalia.substack.com/p/rage-is-the-machine

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kate Lindsay & Nick Catucci
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture