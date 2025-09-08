Embedded

Torrance Stephens
Uniparty is a mess. But protecting and putting Americans first to Democrats is like sunlight to a vampire. https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/rise-of-the-mashed-potato-brained

Brandon
"Does profiting off of your art, your ideas, your output at all mean you're a bad leftist? Because guess what, babe? We live in capitalism. We all have to survive"

Really, core point. I'm so sorry, my dear leftists that we are subject to the mandates of the economic system we live in! However crushing and rigged they may be, and however much we wish we can burn a lot of it down and start over. Welcome to the world.

I'm a liberal leftist and reject some hard line between the camps. For someone who shares many of their beliefs about and criticisms of American life, the purity standards on the far left are tiresome and naive. I've talked to young "leftists" who basically treat Elizabeth Warren like Mitt Romney. Warren has fought economic power and abuses of concentrated wealth her entire political career, and because she thinks, actually markets are good if we can enforce the right regulations, and ensure competition -- she's trash. It's wild. I think a lot of it stems from young people who have grown with everything mediated by the internet, its pugilistic default mode, and have scarcely had any good faith political conversations with people in real life or come into contact with many of compromises of reality.

The way we are so quick to condemn actors in systems for the institutional problems that constrain their actions is endlessly frustrating.

