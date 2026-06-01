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Julia's avatar
Julia
17h

i’ll add as a way to remain “plugged in” without algorithms: the radio!! for the past couple months i’ve had my car permanently set to kcrw (la’s npr station) so i get the news in little locally tuned drips throughout my day mixed with good music and i love it

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Dorota Talalay's avatar
Dorota Talalay
19h

This is exactly what I've done too! I also took the plunge and deleted Instagram shortly after my son was born - the hard pill to swallow is that if someone needs you to crop up on their scroll to remember you exist, or vice versa, it is totally fine to let that relationship go. I've had a few situations where I realised I actually really wanted to contact someone to whom Insta was my only comms channel, and I ended up just asking around for their number. Huge recommend.

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