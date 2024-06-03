Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

Embedded is also pleased to announce that Donald Trump was found guilty. —Kate

I experienced Donald Trump’s hush money trial the same as the eclipse: not caring at all, until the last hour when I suddenly became really invested. I was aware, of course, of what was happening with Trump, because for weeks, my normal scrolling on X was routinely interrupted by updates from roughly 800,000 members of the press who were all there, tweeting the same things from slightly different courtroom vantage points.

This wasn’t a problem, per se, until the jury’s verdict was imminent. The reporters knew all eyes were on them, and behaved accordingly, tweeting every single mundane progression down to the twitch of Donald Trump’s brow with, as Yahoo writer Kelsey Weekman tweeted, “a level of detail typically reserved for fanfiction.”

The New York Times had two reporters on their live feed, posting updates at the exact same time in confusingly different ways, meaning that when the very straightforward verdict (guilty on all charges) was read, it still took me a minute to parse: