How Pinterest is prioritizing wellbeing for creators and users
Minnie Bredouw: “We actually have to design positivity in. It's not about designing negativity out.”
|6 hr ago
|1
I never expected Pinterest to become a regular topic on Embedded, but the more I wrote about it—the up-and-coming creators it is hosting and ways Gen Z is reinventing it—the clearer it became that, as other social media titans of the 2010s spiraled into toxicity and harassment and altered the fabric of my internal value system, Pinterest had managed to …