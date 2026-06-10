Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

This interview is part of a new limited series on Embedded, brought to you by In Stock, Shopify’s Substack about the craft and culture of entrepreneurship. Thank you Shopify!!! —Kate

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Very few of the creators I first followed online are still making content, and those who are are well aware they’re in a new, quieter era. I don’t know of any who, 15 years in, are more successful than ever—except for one person.

Cassey Ho, who started posting on YouTube in 2009, was the first fitness instructor I ever followed. As in, I was following her “Blogilates” workout videos as a teenager in my parent’s basement. I was planking alongside Cassey long before I ever was brave enough to step into an actual gym, but that isn’t the only reason that interviewing her now is so surreal. It’s also the fact that this interview isn’t about reminiscing or recounting her glory days on YouTube. Instead, Cassey has managed to achieve a type of longevity as a creator that hasn’t just sustained her, but kept her account growing (11 million subscribers and counting) even as her content has changed.

Now, Cassey is an entrepreneur, founder, and designer of Popflex activewear. Her workout videos remain on her channel, but in 2021, she pivoted to short-form video, posting solely about the behind-the-scenes of running a brand and bringing her longtime viewers into the creative process. In this interview, the first in a limited series partnership with Shopify’s Substack, In Stock, Cassey and I discuss how she pulled off this pivot, whether founders need to be content creators, and what it’s like maintaining relationships with followers who’ve known you for almost 20 years.

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You’ve really helped define the creator career path. I’m curious how different the version of you now, online, is from the person you started out as?

I started on YouTube in 2009, and back then it was horizontal videos, all fitness videos for me. And I really didn’t mean to build a community or any of that. I really was just trying to connect with my real life students, ‘cause I was moving from LA to the East coast for my first job, and nobody was gonna teach that specific format of Pilates called Pop Pilates. So that video was for, like, 40 people. And then it ended up being watched thousands of times and slowly that grew into the channel and the brand Blogilates. That’s what I did for a long time, 2009 till around 2021. And throughout this whole time I’ve been making merchandise and designing things in the background, but not really ever talking about it.

I started PLX in 2016, and again, just wearing the clothes in my videos, super casual, not making design videos or anything. But in 2021 I was like, I want to start sharing the process behind the design. People see me as a fitness instructor, which I am, but there’s so much more I wanna share through my content. And that’s when I switched my content from long form video to short form vertical video, sharing the why behind the design. And when I did that, I did not realize that that would turn into content that people really wanted to watch that went viral. It would sell out products within hours, which is crazy because I really was just trying to share, like, “Hey, this is what I do.”

That has been really, really fun for me ‘cause sometimes designs will take anywhere between a year, two, three years, and being the one to share that story is important to me. And a lot of people ask me like, “Oh, you must have an editor” and all that. I used to, for the fitness videos. But with the design, I don’t let anyone touch my content because these really are my babies, my design babies. And I want to be the one to birth their story as the design comes out. And a one-minute video sometimes can take me up to 12 hours to film, edit, voiceover, tell the whole story, because I care so much and I just don’t feel like writing out a shot list and giving that to someone and hiring someone to come over and shoot me. It is too much. It’s a personal process for me.

The creator economy industry is still very new, and one of the things that we’re still figuring out as we go is what longevity can look like. Sometimes people burn out after a few years or they just sort of fade away, but you’re an example of someone who has kept things going and also evolved. How do you think you’ve sustained this longevity?

So when I told you I switched my content in 2021, the underlying reason for that was also that I was no longer feeling energized by the content that I was making. And so inside, I knew I had to change my content for myself. I didn’t know if people were gonna go along with this because I am this fitness instructor, and all of a sudden I’m making design content. Like, what? What is that? But I’m very lucky that it...Well, okay. A few things: One, it must have been good content, so people wanted to watch it. Two, this is what I wanted to do. I felt like I could not simply teach another crunch and double leg lift. Not that I don’t like working out, I love working out, but I felt like I had nothing more to give. There was nothing more interesting. I couldn’t up myself anymore. And so I had to change my content for myself, and that’s why I didn’t burn out. But I could have, if at that point I didn’t change my content. Most creators do not need to make a whole crazy change, but I think if you are not creating content that you’re excited about, people can tell. And then you’re also just becoming a slave to the video and the numbers. You have to first serve your heart, and that’s how you can better serve your community.

When you’re making any type of change with your audience, it can be tricky, especially when the pivot is towards entrepreneurship and selling something. How did you ensure you stayed authentic?

I think people find my content relatable because I have the same problems that other people have and I don’t have any problem talking about it. So starting off with like, “Hey, I get camel toe in these leggings and this is why.” And I talk about the front seam. Or “I hate that when I’m running and I put my phone in my pocket and it just sags, but here’s how you can make it so it doesn’t sag.” Like things like that. I think people really enjoy relating to a problem, and then of course all the designs are designed with the why, they’re designed to solve a problem. And so that automatically makes the content easy for someone to understand as well, cause we all start off with the same thing that we don’t like that we need to fix.

What did you learn as a content creator that then ended up being helpful for owning a business?

Whether you’re a content creator or somebody who is selling something to a customer, it is still always serving someone, right? You always have to create value for someone. No one’s gonna buy into your content or into your product unless you’re actually improving their lives or making them laugh or teaching them something. And so in that sense, that is exactly the same thing. You need to deliver what you promise, and if you screw up, you need to be very open and transparent about it. People can tell. So all of that to me seems very obvious. But I think that’s also because that’s just how I live my life as a person.

Do you think to be an entrepreneur or a business owner, you should also be a content creator? Are they becoming interchangeable?

People who can tell their story, they should try to make content out of it. But sometimes I see videos that feel very forced. Content obviously is marketing and so it does need to happen, but I think people need to find their most natural or authentic type of content. For some people that might be just doing trends, for others it’s like, come along with me and day in a life. You just need to find your thing.

You wear a lot of hats. Are there any digital tools or ways you delegate that have been really helpful for running a business that is so many things?

Well obviously there’s Shopify where we host our website, since 2016 when we started the brand. Slack is pretty much our like office online. We’re remote. I do have two offices, one in Atlanta, one in LA. And there’s also a marketing team that just happens to be in Austin. There is no literal physical location there. Sam, my husband and COO, and I do move in between. We’re flying around. But Slack is our home base for everybody. So it’s where the water cooler talk happens and also delegating tasks and just communicating with each other. There’s also something called Coda, and that’s where we have our launch schedule and we connect everything between marketing and design and product development so that everything comes together. Asana as well, for timelines. Very important.

What is your relationship with your audience like? I noticed so many of your videos are in conversation with them.

I’m really lucky that a lot of our customers today were also people who followed me in 2009, which is crazy ‘cause they’ve seen the transformation. And they’ve accepted me along the way. But I think because it’s always, at least to me, and I think reading their comments to them, it’s felt like a personal friendship or relationship. So when you do care about someone, like your actual friend or a family member, you accept them as they evolve because humans evolve over time. So in that sense, I’m grateful for that relationship. These days the new audience coming in is a lot of people who want to buy clothes or people inspired to run a brand or design as well. And that relationship is a little different because it’s very much based on the design and the clothing. So they’re always asking for like, “Hey, can you make it longer? Can you make it like this or that?” And for the most part, I really enjoy seeing the feedback. I enjoy seeing what people’s problems are because every woman’s body is different. I don’t experience problems like women with larger boobs, but that doesn’t mean I can’t solve for that. So I love that kind of stuff. I think lately it’s gotten to a point where it’s like, they want me to be their personal tailor. That’s gotten a little out of hand.

When I was looking through some of your videos, I saw people in the comments be like, “Cassey’s doing a lot. Everyone calm down.” I feel like it’s probably those OGs coming in to be like, “She’s working really hard.” They’re there for you.

It’s interesting ‘cause the brand is all about being the best and fit, and in order to do that we have to have different options. So I love that we have a lot of options, but I think what happens is that, okay, if we’re gonna be the brand with lots of options, they’re just gonna keep pushing more and more and more. Whereas other brands who don’t provide any options don’t even get asked. So it’s an interesting place to be, but I recognize that. And of course I’m gonna do the best I can, but I will not compromise if it’s gonna change the brand aesthetic or style. Functionality options—a hundred percent. But I’m not gonna do something that’s not gonna look good.

Kind of along those lines, how important is following internet trends to you? Do they inform your creative or business choices?

I mean, I’m online all the time, chronically, and so I see trends that are coming in, whether it’s for content or for fashion. Sometimes you have to be careful because some trends are truly micro and the amount of time it takes to do product development, we’ll never be able to catch that. And we’re not fast fashion. So you just have to feel it. You just have to predict, if I launch this in a year or two years, is this still gonna be a thing? You just have to take risks and then you also can’t be too safe because if you’re too safe, then you’re boring. So everything’s a little bit of a gamble.

Last question, and this is kind of circling back to that topic of longevity, and you might not have an answer for this, but do you see yourself as existing in this public facing, creator-entrepreneur, hybrid role for the rest of your career? Do you think there’s still potential to shift and evolve?

You know, my dream would be to have a more balanced lifestyle. I think any entrepreneur just really runs to the extreme. So this is something I’m still trying to figure out. Of course we’re building the team and I’m hiring people who are teaching me certain things, especially when it comes to product development. But all I know is that I never want to stop creating. I’m still enjoying it for now. Maybe I’ll get sick of the editing because that really does take a long time, but right now it’s fine. So maybe there might be evolution there, but I don’t know. I think it’s going to be about how the landscape changes with content, how shopping changes, honestly. As we’ve seen, there’s been a lot of live shopping and now I also see that malls are coming back. Gen Z loves malls. So I don’t know what the future looks like for the brand in terms of how distribution’s gonna change. But either way, I always wanna be on top of it and try new things.