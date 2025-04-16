I’m over “Influencers In The Wild”

Last month, Influencers in the Wild — an Instagram account that crowdsources and posts footage of content creators in public spaces — was asked to remove a video that featured one of Glacier Express’ employees being filmed and posted without their consent. Do accounts like Influencers in the Wild contribute to a troubling self-surveillance culture, and what rights do any of us have if we accidentally end up in someone’s vlog or Instagram post? Listen to me and my cohost Candice Lim hash this out on an episode of ICYMI, Slate’s internet culture podcast.