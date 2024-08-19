Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

Don’t snitch on what’s behind the paywall… —Kate

I’ve always thought Close Friends was a flawed system. You request to follow private Instagram accounts; but you’re simply added to Close Friends lists, whether or not you’re actually interested in the innermost musings being broadcast. When the feature first launched, I was added to a few Close Friends lists that made sense—and many that did not. I was suddenly getting unprecedented access to the personal lives of coworkers who I wasn’t particularly close with, but who would likely notice if I opted out of their inner circle, and take offense.

People use Close Friends differently. You might have no problem blasting your business to 30 people, or choose to keep it to just a handful. Likewise, a viewer might see themselves as a chosen confidant or just be happy to get the tea. The amorphous definition of Close Friends and how to use it means we haven’t landed on how not to use it, either. But there’s one rule I thought we all agreed on: Close friends don’t snitch.