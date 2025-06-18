Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

I’ve been wanting to introduce a video component to Embedded for some time now, but was struggling to land on what would be most authentic. I don’t cover events or breaking news, but I’m also not a lifestyle creator. I just enjoy writing about how it feels to be a person online, and so that’s what I hope to capture with this new series. Inspired by Rachel Nguyen’s “POINT OF VIEW” video from 2020, I landed on the idea of a vlog not of my life, but what’s happening across my screens as I live it.

In the future, these videos will be available exclusively to paid subscribers, but I wanted the first one to go out to everyone as I work out the kinks including, it seems, just how long it takes for a video to upload to Substack. —Kate

Slate staff writer Nadira Goffe joined us to talk about her experience covering the Diddy trial—and sharing a press room with YouTubers:

Welcome to the weekly scroll, a roundup of articles, links, and other thoughts from being on the internet this week! Ahead: standing dads, Quan Millz, and AI’s “cognitive debt.”

What I’m consuming…