I often joke that when I write Embedded, I press “send” and imagine my thoughts drifting off into the void. If I really think about the fact that people are reading it, let alone tens of thousands of them, I freeze up. So for the first time, I’ve decided to try writing something directly for you. By “you” I mean the paid subscribers who so generously lend this newsletter their financial support. Introducing: the Sunday Scroll.

Every Sunday, paid subscribers will receive an informal dispatch of some of the best, weirdest, or otherwise notable things I came across on the internet that week. I’m constantly bookmarking TikToks and reading pieces and noticing trends that, because I don’t have 500 words to say about them, can end up going nowhere. But I love reading other people’s quick thoughts and recommendations, so I thought maybe you would, too.

These first few Sunday Scrolls will also go out as free previews to non-paying subscribers, so you can see if it’s something you’re interested in coming aboard for. Starting in May, though, it will become entirely a paid exclusive. I don’t want to be another bit of clutter in your inbox if you don’t want it, and this also keeps things nice and private—a safe space for me to share my unfiltered thoughts, like what I think of the Duolingo Owl.

Are we alone now?