At the end of last year, I went to a conference for the 18 to 35-year-olds on the receiving end of the largest wealth transfer in history. They’re set to inherit billions of dollars. They don’t want it. New from me for Business Insider! — Kate

Did you catch that SuperBowl commercial filled with TikTokkers? The latest ICYMI explores how social media is changing sports culture:

Last week, I came across this website that purports to use AI to tell you what advertisers can glean from a single photo of you (h/t

). I usually stay away from stuff like this (as in, tools for collecting data disguised as a fun games). But on this day I was like, whatever. Gen Z virgins are staging a coup in the White House. Let me have my little bit of fun.

I uploaded my photo, and these were the results:

It was exhilarating to see myself through what was theoretically an objective lens, even though much of the information it gleaned was incorrect (I’m 32, that is not my income range, I have no religious affiliation, and I shop and use substances a NORMAL amount, thank you very much). Nevertheless, I posted the image to my Instagram Stories. And I quickly received a number of similar responses: This is terrifying, we live in hell, AI must be stopped.

“You have to do this,” I said to my friends, sharing the link—and that’s when my feelings changed.