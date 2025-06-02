Embedded

Embedded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Courtney Daniels's avatar
Courtney Daniels
18h

Fantastic analysis and observations. You often cause me to change my mind about things. Young badass!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Molly Barth's avatar
Molly Barth
20h

I agree mostly when it comes to big life events but I feel like culturally we've become so obsessed with memorializing everything and anything. I think it's ok, normal even, to lose things to the annals of time. Forgetting is a natural part of the human experience.

I also personally have felt that trying too hard to capture the moment results in me enjoying said moment a lot less, the reason why I've stopped recording every concert I go to. Going back to watch the video (which I rarely do, if ever) represents such a small fraction of the joy I experienced when I was actually there. But it makes me wonder if some people (i.e. content creators) are just built different. Maybe to them, documenting every little moment IS in fact enjoyable, and adds to the experience in a way it just doesn't for other people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kate Lindsay & Nick Catucci
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture