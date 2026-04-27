Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

The clash of the discourse titans… —Kate

New on ICYMI: CNN uncovered a telegram chat of nearly 1000 users they describe as a global “rape academy.” The internet saw something else.

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Everybody’s been talking about Lena Dunham, Lindy West, and forever war in the Middle East. The Twitter jokes are all true: It’s 2016 again. Nostalgia culture is just culture now, period—have we all got our tickets for The Devil Wears Prada 2?—and now, apparently, extremely online millennial media figures are also grist for the mill. Lena and Lindy both, of course, have new memoirs looking back on the past ten years and how they’ve weathered their own particular storms of public scrutiny and cruelty. But the receptions to the two could not be more different.

Dunham, who had so much to apologize for, has achieved through Famesick what many in 2016 would have declared impossible: redemption. Lindy West was only ever outspoken and honest in ways that made the worst parts of the internet uncomfortable, and yet her own memoir, Adult Braces, has landed her in a far more precarious place.

I’m not writing this from an emotional remove. I am satisfied with the explanations and apologies Dunham provides for her past behavior and empathetic to her story. And say what you will, but goddamn it, this woman can write.

It’s not important to me that anyone else forgives Lena Dunham, and I say all of this knowing that I’m the exact type of person (white, brunette, tattooed with a Hillary Clinton quote from an earlier time…) who is most likely to do so. But I also read Adult Braces— written by someone whose work I also voraciously consumed in the 2010s and who has never once defended a rapist or made bizarre sexual comments about a Black man completely unprovoked—and left it feeling like I might need to revise my feelings about her legacy. Why?