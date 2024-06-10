Click here for the Embedded snark reddit. — Kate

Most creators have a snark subreddit devoted to them. These communities, whether on Reddit or other forums like Tattle, are places where followers can gather in real time to comment, complain, and dissect new content. While these pages may seem like harmless places to gossip—or, in some cases, places to hold problematic influencers accountable—almost all have turned toxic.

There’s no better example than what’s happening with Lily Chapman. The TikTok creator, currently eight months pregnant, has spent the entirety of that pregnancy battling extensive harassment, defamation, and doxing that has stemmed from her snark subreddit. Many creators decide to ignore these hotbeds of hate to avoid fanning their flames. Chapman, reaching her wit’s end, took a different route for the sake of her baby: She posted a series of TikToks revealing the harm she has suffered due to the actions of the people on her snark page, and refuting some of their biggest claims. I’m glad she did—because I had fallen for them, too.