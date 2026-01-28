Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

At this point, can any pod please save America?—Kate

New on ICYMI: Today’s ICYMI is all about necessary distractions:

Head over here to subscribe to ICYMI wherever you listen to podcasts 🫶

For Mary Houlihan, the politics came first. That’s what led her to art school, and it’s also what prompted her to leave the industry when she realized that fine art and activism don’t often mix.

“At the time I was watching a lot of Chappelle Show and a lot of The Colbert Report and I was thinking, ‘You know what, these shows actually talk about politics and racism and actually reach an audience of real people and not just rich gallery-goers,’” she tells me. “So I was always really funny, but that kind of made me think, ‘Oh, maybe comedy is more in line with what I want to do.’”

Since then, you may have seen her at the center of a number of viral moments. There was her interview with Martin Shkreli, which went delightfully off the rails.

@maryhoulie mary houlihan on Instagram: "reposting this vid in honor of it …

Or more recently, her speech in support of Palestine at the Irish Hunger Memorial.

@maryhoulie mary houlihan on Instagram: "Please share widely! We want this …

She’s also appeared in Broad City, Billy On The Street, and Jimmy Kimmel Live, but her latest independent project is The Mary Houlihan Show. The video podcast—her answer to the right-wing media ecosystem—spans TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Patreon, and features leftist comedians and organizers in hopes of puncturing the right’s stronghold on social media. In fact, it frustrates her that more leftist comedians aren’t putting in the work.

In this interview, Mary and I talk about what it’s been like to start building this ecosystem, how traditional comedians should embrace online tools, and what we can learn from Joe Rogan.

How did you get started in comedy?

I moved in with my parents and started going to open mics in New York and I was doing standup. I got an agent and manager then was able to start auditioning for things and moving up a little bit. And then I got my job at Seriously.TV. They started soon after Jon Stewart left The Daily Show, so they were like, we’re gonna fill the void that he left. We’ll make comedy videos, comedy political videos. And my boss there, Ethan Berlin, he had previously worked on some Sacha Baron Cohen projects.

The way the Martin Shkreli thing came about is just we saw him tweeting like an idiot. Like, “Here’s my phone number.” I called him or emailed him and said, “Do you wanna come do an interview?” And he said yes. So then I asked Ethan for advice and he said, “Well, what Sacha does in the interviews is that he just talks to someone for like an hour, and butters them up and compliments them and tells them how great they are, so that they’re comfortable. And then they’ll ask the meanest question that they had written, so that if the person gets up and leaves, at least you have that.”

So I invited him on the pretense of like, “I love how you’re such a hip hop fan, that’s so awesome. You’re so cool. I’d love to ask about your favorite albums.” We just talked to him about how awesome he is and then said that he invented AIDS and hit him in the head [with a boom mic]. And he just seemed very confused and stayed there. So then we were able to ask all of these mean questions and it turned into a cool thing.

But that was like years ago, and this past year I was thinking, “I’m good at interviewing people. I should just do that now.” There was so much crap in the news last year about like, we need a Joe Rogan of the left, and also all of these comedians complaining about Joe Rogan and Theo Von, and I kind of have mixed emotions. On the one hand I’m like, yeah, that’s crazy that those guys want to interview Trump and Vance and stuff. But I also kind of get mad at liberal famous comedians because I’m like, it’s so easy for you guys to say Joe Rogan sucks. But if Joe Rogan is so powerful, then what were you doing during the election? If comedians have so much power and you have hundreds of thousands of followers, why weren’t you campaigning for anyone? Or saying your political beliefs? What’s the matter with you?

One of the things that’s so difficult is that the right wing media ecosystem is just so well funded. What do you think a competing left wing media ecosystem could look like?

I think the left should copy what the right does well. There’s too much just shitting on everything they do. We don’t like their politics, but there is good stuff that they do, like the Kill Tony how. Tony Hinchcliffe is not a charming host, but it is a good format. Some of the comics that go on are talented or charming and the band is really good and there’s millions of subscribers. People go there thinking that it’ll help their career. Joe Rogan, on his show, he’s not just interviewing famous people. Sometimes he interviews stupid people who do misinformation, but he also interviews young comics who don’t have anything to offer him. He’s giving these young comics this great opportunity out of the kindness of his heart, really, and I think on the left, people don’t wanna do that. I mean, they literally have an ecosystem where there’s a bunch of guys with podcasts and they all invite each other onto their podcast and they have the idea of a rising tide lifts all ships. I hate to say it, but on the left, a lot of comedians don’t think that way.

One of the things that’s different and effective about your work is that you’re taking advantage of platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Do you strive to be very online?

I guess so. I do feel like it’s cool that we can get our stuff out there for free. I don’t think enough people on the left utilize that. And I think a lot of people think it’s beneath them and that they have to go through traditional Hollywood. And I think that’s kind of stupid. Because they aren’t really producing a lot of stuff in traditional Hollywood, and I think people are waiting too long to make their own things. And I also feel like I’ve had some cool gigs. I’ve booked some stuff in traditional Hollywood, so I don’t feel as loser-y using online stuff. Sometimes I talk to people and it sounds like they’re afraid that it will like, lower their whatever, or they don’t want to be overexposed or annoying. And that to me, again, is very stupid because it’s just basic marketing. You should have your face out there a bunch. That’s how you get fans and that’s how people scrolling on TikTok or Reels say, “Oh, I’ve seen this person before. They’re funny.” And so if you’re just hiding and never putting yourself out there and at the same time complaining about, “I’m not cast in anything, my career sucks,” then I kind of don’t have sympathy for you because you’re not putting yourself out there at all.

I want to talk a little bit about The Mary Houlihan Show. You say it came from this desire to build a better leftist-media ecosystem, but how did that inform the show?

So just on a very basic level, I like watching TikTok. I’m on TikTok a lot instead of TV. I think there’s a lot of funny stuff on there. I like my algorithm. My algorithm feels very America’s Funniest Home Videos. It’s just a lot of really funny people who don’t even happen to be comedians. And I recognize that there’s, you know, a shitload of people out there who watch TikTok or Reels in that same way. And when I’m scrolling on TikTok, I see these podcast clips, sometimes they’re people in the Von-Rogan-verse. And so again, I’m like, why aren’t any of the comedians I know utilizing this? This is such an easy way to get just a funny clip of you and your friends who are all funny writers saying funny things and put it out to an audience of millions of strangers. And also in a political sense, picture I’m a 16-year-old boy and I’m using TikTok or I’m using YouTube shorts. How many clips am I gonna find of conservative podcasters? How many clips am I gonna find of non right-wing podcasters? And so how do we fix that? We need more of us to post clips that are funny and charming and not punching down. I do sometimes get more pissed at people for not doing that because I’m like, how do you expect this to get fixed?

So on my show, I kind of do just wanna be like Joe Rogan or Theo Von, because they’ll have a guest who has a certain political or intellectual message. And then Theo Von and Joe Rogan are kind of just charming every-man type guys who go, “Wow, that’s cool.” In one sense, that’s literally what I want to do, to have people with good ideas and then I go, “Wow, that’s cool.” And I’m there and I’m white and blonde and people might watch the clips. So some of the guests are comedians who are a little bit political, like I interviewed Eddie Pepitone recently, so obviously I love his politics. I interviewed Myq Kaplan, who isn’t necessarily overtly political, but he’s kind of like a hippie and a peacenik. I’m also interviewing some people who are grassroots candidates running for office like Oliver Ma and Aida Ashouri and Angela Gonzales Torres, they’re all running for office in California doing just small donations, no corporate donations. And you know, these guys have great platforms and I don’t see the Pod Save America bros inviting them for interviews, even though they’re based in California. Why are they not interviewing these people? Anyways, I have to be the change I want to see. Of course I would love the show to blow up and get popular, but if other people just copy me and are like, “I like the people she’s interviewing, I also wanna platform them.” That would be a success too in my eyes.