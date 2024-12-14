Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

Some weeks, we quiz a “very online” person for their essential guide to what’s good on the internet.

Today we welcome Emilia Petrarca, who writes the shopping and style newsletter Shop Rat, in which she recently demystified affiliate links and the business behind gift guides. Emilia once took a viral video of Larry David at fashion week, checks new drops on the RealReal every day at 10 am and 7 pm, and maintains two Pinterest folders for inspiration (“Cher” and “Donna Summer”). —Nick

“I wish there were a space like The Cut for men. But still written by women.”

EMBEDDED: What’s a recent meme or post that made you laugh?

EMILIA PETRARCA: This video of a rat driving a mini taxi not only made me laugh but also impressed me. I don’t know how to drive, so, technically, this rat is a better driver than me.

emperorsofmischief A post shared by @emperorsofmischief

EMBEDDED: What shows up on your TikTok For You page?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I had to delete TikTok because I was staying up until the wee hours of the night scrolling. The last straw for me was all the New Heights podcast videos I kept getting fed because I’m a Swiftie. The algorithm thought I cared about football.

EMBEDDED: Do you tweet? Why?

EMILIA PETRARCA: Not anymore! I made my account private last month to get myself one step closer to being gone. The last full tweet I fired off was about the Italian Olympic gymnast who did spon-con for Parmesan cheese. That feels like a good note to end on.

EMBEDDED: Do you post on Bluesky, Threads, or Substack’s Notes? Why?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I only use Substack’s Notes because I feel like it helps get my stories out there. I’m not really participating, though.

EMBEDDED: What do you use Instagram for?

EMILIA PETRARCA: Honestly, I love Instagram. I used to want to be a photographer and enjoy documenting my life, so it feels like a good platform for me. I don’t post so much on my feed anymore, but Stories can be a fun way to … tell stories. And remind people to dig my newsletter out of their spam folders. It’s work, but it’s also play.

EMBEDDED: What types of videos do you watch on YouTube?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I only really watch movie trailers. Maybe it satisfies my type-A personality; I like to know what to expect.

EMBEDDED: Where do you tend to get your news?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I consume so much content it makes me ill talking about it. Broadly: I still check the NYMag homepage religiously, and I’m getting a lot more news from newsletters these days, specifically fashion and culture-related news. Between

(business),

(fashion), and

(celebrity), I feel like I’m “up on it” enough to say something novel at a dinner. Speaking of, I also read

’s

, which covers everything.

EMBEDDED: How do you keep up with the online discourse? How important is it to you to do this?

EMILIA PETRARCA: It’s becoming less important to me as online echo chambers become smaller and smaller. Going freelance really helped me disconnect; I’m not even on Slack anymore! Instead, I do a lot of texting on my computer. My media friends keep me in the loop and give me the SparkNotes.

EMBEDDED: What’s the last strong opinion you had about a story, topic, or controversy online?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I recently published a piece I’ve wanted to write for about a year now about how affiliates work and how I feel about them. I know people have strong opinions on the subject, so I was a little nervous to put it out there. I’m also no expert. But I felt like I was uniquely positioned to write about affiliates as someone who uses them and who is also well aware of the fact that they are a conflict of interest. Obviously, I feel conflicted! But I think consumers should have all the information.

EMBEDDED: What are your favorite newsletters?

EMILIA PETRARCA: Oof, so many. I don’t want to leave anyone out, so let’s just say: All the fashion ones you read, I probably read too. I’m thrilled that

just joined the platform, as her travel recs have taken me far and wide, and she has great taste. I’d pay a premium for it.

EMBEDDED: How do you think Substack has changed media, if at all?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I’d like to think it has reminded executives that writers have value and that people will pay to read good ones. I’d also like to think it has shown there’s value in speaking to a smaller audience rather than trying to please everyone on the planet. But I don’t really have a lot of faith in the industry’s ability to change, so, if anything, I feel like Substack has just made the media insecure and other writers/editors petty as a result.

EMBEDDED: What’s one positive media trend? What’s one negative trend?

EMILIA PETRARCA: Positive: Unions! Negative: Lower rates and slower payment. Vogue has offered me .50 cents/per word for online stories and $2.50/per word for print. I find that difference very telling and antiquated. I think many legacy media companies are still leaning on their so-called prestige to their detriment. At a certain point, the name just won’t be worth it to some writers anymore.

EMBEDDED: Do you have a take on the “manosphere”? Do you think Theo Von, Joe Rogan, and their peers have shaped young men’s political leanings?

EMILIA PETRARCA: All I can say is that I wish there were a space like The Cut for men. But still written by women. Men should just read more women.

EMBEDDED: What’s something that you have observed about the online behavior of Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and/or Boomers?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I recently spoke to a class of college students about Substack, and it was informative to hear how they use it. They said they’re only reading their friends’ newsletters and have little to no interest in paying to subscribe to anyone else. They don’t think it’s cool, which, of course they don’t.

EMBEDDED: How do you find recommendations for what to watch, read, and listen to?

EMILIA PETRARCA: My former roommate, Jess, who I lived with in college as well, knows my television preferences better than anyone. She’s not really online, though, so NYMag and the NYer keep me up to speed. I also think Interview is one of the best magazines out there, and Mel Ottenberg is always one step ahead. My group chats are sending me links. And I just let Spotify take me where it wants to.

EMBEDDED: Have you had posts go viral? What is that experience like?

EMILIA PETRARCA: My most recent viral Instagram post was of designer trash cans on Madison Avenue, which I originally shared via my newsletter. I’m also the girl who took that video of Larry David at fashion week. TMZ and a handful of other media outlets, including television networks, texted, called, and DMed me when that happened. It was a reminder that when you put something out there on the internet, you relinquish control over it. People will just take your content and run with it, which can feel violating and gross. Thankfully, this video was pretty harmless, and I don’t think Larry suffered too much, either.

emiliapetrarca A post shared by @emiliapetrarca

EMBEDDED: Who’s the coolest person who follows you?

EMILIA PETRARCA: Your mom. Not a joke.

EMBEDDED: Who’s someone more people should follow?

EMILIA PETRARCA: Your—no, just kidding. Matt Choi, my BFF since sixth grade, writes a great urban planning newsletter called

, and I think you should subscribe.

EMBEDDED: Which big celebrity has your favorite internet presence, and why?

EMILIA PETRARCA: Cher. Do I really need to explain this?

EMBEDDED: Are you into any podcasts right now? How and when do you usually listen?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I consume podcasts exclusively through Instagram Reels, which I know makes me an Old but I simply do not have the time or patience to listen to people ramble. The ones that consistently make me laugh are Straighteolab, Ride, and Exploration Live.

EMBEDDED: When was the last time you browsed Pinterest? What for?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I update two folders with outfit inspiration every so often: “Cher” and “Donna Summer.”

EMBEDDED: How would you describe Tumblr’s legacy?

EMILIA PETRARCA: For the nerds and freaks, god bless.

EMBEDDED: Do you use Slack or Teams for work? What’s the best thing about Slacking with your co-workers? What’s the worst thing?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I do not miss

People sending me Slacks

Like this

Where every beat

Is a new notification.

I save hours of time and so much brain space not being on the app.

EMBEDDED: Do you typically start searches on Google, Reddit, TikTok, or another source? Have you found Google’s “generative AI” summaries helpful?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I use ChatGPT all the time. For me, it’s a high-powered thesaurus, which I can use to help me say more accurately what I mean. It’s also helpful for brand work, where the assignment is literally: “What’s another way to say ‘cool?’” I’m worried about younger writers using it, though, and how it makes them lazy/makes all their writing sound the same. The other day, for example, Grammarly told me to replace “every year” with “annually,” and I was like, I would never use the word “annually” unless I were a literal robot. But would my younger self know that? I hope it doesn’t hinder younger writers from finding their voice.

EMBEDDED: Do any of your group chats have a name that you’re willing to share? What’s something that recently inspired debate in the chat?

EMILIA PETRARCA: “Grann Stans” is a group of myself and a few other friends who all got hooked on the writer David Grann after reading his last book, The Wager. We share links mostly about shipwrecks (you’d be surprised how many there are) and the Amazon jungle. The boat that mysteriously sank in Italy this summer was huge for us.

EMBEDDED: What’s your go-to emoji, and what does it mean to you?

EMILIA PETRARCA: 😅 means I bought something stupid, and I know it, but it’s fine.

EMBEDDED: Do you text people voice notes? If not, how do you feel about getting them?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I save them for a really good and/or rated-R story or an effusive reaction to a really good and/or rated-R story.

EMBEDDED: Do you pay for a music streaming service, and if so, which one? What’s a playlist, song, album, or style of music you’ve listened to a lot lately?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I pay for Spotify and am in the Christmas spirit right now. Ariana Grande’s “Christmas & Chill” is underrated, IMO. I love Christmas music. All the new stuff is totally batshit (see: Cher’s recent single and Sabrina Carpenter). But the Catholic in me still enjoys it.

EMBEDDED: If you could only keep one streaming service for TV and/or movies, which would it be, and why? What’s a show that you’re really into right now?

EMILIA PETRARCA: Last week, my family watched me watch the Great British Baking Show finale, and it was really hard not to openly weep in front of them. I don’t like Netflix, but I don’t know what I’d do without that show. It is my joy. It is my Xanax. It also makes me want to turn on my oven, which I never do.

EMBEDDED: What’s your favorite non-social media app?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I use AmiGo for travel recommendations. It’s like the Raya of travel apps, meaning a lot of soulless influencers and rich people are on it, but I trust it.

EMBEDDED: What’s the most basic internet thing that you love?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I’ve made so many friends because of the Internet, and you’ll never take that away from me!!!

EMBEDDED: Is there any content you want but can’t seem to find anywhere online?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I look forward to the day when all my favorite writers are back under one roof.

EMBEDDED: Do you regularly use eBay, Depop, or other shopping platforms? What’s a recent thing you’ve bought or sold?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I’m as addicted to the RealReal as I ever was. I pay for early access and check it every single day at 10 am and 7 pm when there are new drops. I know I’m not alone, so don’t look at me like that…

EMBEDDED: Is there a site you like for product recommendations? How do you decide, for example, which air filter to buy?

EMILIA PETRARCA: I still trust the Strategist!

EMBEDDED: Have you recently read an article, book, or social media post about the internet that you’ve found particularly insightful?

EMILIA PETRARCA: The internet is the last thing I want to read about. Lately, I’ve been reading about life pre-internet. When Women Ran Fifth Avenue is a great book about the heyday of New York shopping IRL and explains how we got to Black Friday.

EMBEDDED: What’s the last thing that brought you joy online?

EMILIA PETRARCA: When I’m feeling blue, I re-watch this video of Sarah Jessica Parker witnessing an eclipse. There are two parts. Both are ridiculous and extraordinary.

sarahjessicaparker A post shared by @sarahjessicaparker

Thanks Emilia! Subscribe to her newsletter and check out her website.

