“I try not to give Gen X my attention, they’re so crazy.”

EMBEDDED: Do you tweet? Why?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I don’t! I spent a decade on Twitter, where I met all of my friends and got a lot of writing jobs. Then I stopped meeting people or getting work, so I left. I like to see the use value of a social media platform, and when that fades, I delete it. I’m a very transactional person.

EMBEDDED: Do you post on Bluesky, Threads, or Substack’s Notes? Why?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I occasionally post on Substack Notes, but only to self-promote. I refuse to download Threads. I think I made sure to get my own handle on Bluesky, but that was the extent of my engagement with the platform. I’m too old for quippy one-liners; I’m not hot enough to do video. I stay in my lane.

EMBEDDED: What do you use Instagram for?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I post photos of my husband and our houses. I post my friends’ fireplaces and pools. I post when I’m on vacation or anything that looks like I’m on vacation (the ocean, the English countryside, the covers of books, freshly baked pies).

EMBEDDED: What types of videos do you watch on YouTube?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: My husband shows me YouTube.

EMBEDDED: What do you like about TikTok? What do you dislike?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I don’t have TikTok. But I have respect for BookTok, and the women who influence it.

EMBEDDED: Were you concerned by TikTok remaining under Chinese control? Are you concerned about it coming under the control of President Trump’s allies?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: No. I don’t get anxiety about anything that could be described as “news.” Unless my life is literally altered, I do not react to the world at large.

EMBEDDED: Where do you tend to get your news?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I type in the URLs. I read The New York Post, and pick up the print issue whenever I can. I read The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal and New York magazine. I read most of Condé Nast, and Harper’s. I listen to the radio in my car.

EMBEDDED: How do you keep up with the online discourse? How important is it to you to do this?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I have a group chat with Patrik Sandberg, Alexis Page, and Natasha Stagg that is extremely topical. I mostly listen and learn.

EMBEDDED: What’s a popular misconception that you see repeated online?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: About me? “Kaitlin Phillips trust fund” has been my highest google result for ages. I do not have a trust fund.

EMBEDDED: What are your favorite newsletters?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I have a 100% open rate for Emily Sundberg, Rachel Karten, Casey Lewis, John Ganz, Max Read, Semafor (for Max Tani), Lauren Sherman, Natasha Stagg, Jess Graves, and Tish Weinstock ("I'm sick, *coughs*"). For everyone else, my open rate is sporadic.

EMBEDDED: How do you think Substack has changed media, if at all?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: A story on Substack is as important as a story on a legacy media site. In many cases, it can move more units than a piece of traditional press. So I think on the selling side, it’s revolutionary.

It’s changed media because it’s given reporters the opportunity to leave media. There’s money on the table right now.

EMBEDDED: What’s one positive media trend? What’s one negative trend?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: Everyone knows this, but the lack of investment in long-lead and foreign reporting is ruining long-form journalism. Soon we won’t remember what that was.

EMBEDDED: Do you have a take on the “manosphere”? Do you think personalities like Joe Rogan, Lex Fridman, and Theo Von have shaped young men’s political leanings?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I liked that Harper’s piece on gooning. Freaky!

EMBEDDED: Do you have any advice for people who use sports betting apps or prediction markets?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: Gambling is cool. Especially when women do it.

EMBEDDED: Is the AI bubble about to burst?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: Yes. But not before it takes a lot of jobs.

EMBEDDED: Do you believe that the “artificial general intelligence” and “superintelligence” that many AI boosters have warned of actually pose a risk to humanity?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: No. I like to use AI to turn excel sheets into e-mail summaries. It also helps me fix certain issues with my thermostat. Harmless stuff. I know it’s bad for the environment, but, unlike most people, I have an electric vehicle, so I am doing my part.

EMBEDDED: Are smartphones bad for us? Where do you fall on the Jonathan Haidt-Taylor Lorenz divide?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I think they’re bad for children and teens. I don’t think you should be allowed to have a cell phone or laptop or TV until you’re in college. (I didn’t get any of these things until I was 18.)

EMBEDDED: Do you try to limit your phone use? If so, what methods have been helpful for this?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: No. I use my phone for work.

EMBEDDED: What’s something that you have observed about the online behavior of Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and/or Boomers?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I like how opaque Gen Z can be on social media. Millennials are so literal (here’s how much money I have). It’s crass. I try not to give Gen X my attention, they’re so crazy. Boomers are the dumbest people alive.

EMBEDDED: How do you find recommendations for what to watch, read, and listen to?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: My friends text me. I don’t really believe anything that is published. There’s always something you can’t say. Or something you have to say.

EMBEDDED: Have you had posts go viral? What is that experience like?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: No. I’m a civilian.

EMBEDDED: Who’s the coolest person who follows you?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I like when people with high-paying corporate jobs follow my Substack. I’m not very flattered by people in media following me. It’s nice, but they’re not cool, and neither am I.

EMBEDDED: Who’s someone more people should follow?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: Miranda Keyes. She makes champagne glasses and chandeliers.

EMBEDDED: Which big celebrity has your favorite internet presence, and why?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I enjoyed charli xcx’s recent posts on Substack. I saw people making fun of her, but I disagreed with it. Being famous is insane, and anyone who can step back and think about it is in a better place than the people who can’t.

EMBEDDED: Are you into any podcasts right now? How and when do you usually listen?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I listen to TrueAnon. My husband puts it on when he’s cooking.

EMBEDDED: Have you ever been heavily into Snapchat? Do you miss it?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I never used Snapchat.

EMBEDDED: When was the last time you browsed Pinterest? What for?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I never used Pinterest.

EMBEDDED: How would you describe Tumblr’s legacy?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: It made a lot of hot girls famous for doing nothing, which is a trend I never had a problem with.

EMBEDDED: Are you in any groups on Reddit, Discord, Slack, or Facebook? What’s the most useful or entertaining one?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I am on Reddit in a real way. Unfortunately, I can’t share my favorite groups. It would be far too revealing about what I’m actually thinking about.

EMBEDDED: Do you use Slack or Teams for work? What’s the best thing about Slacking with your co-workers? What’s the worst thing?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: When I had a corporate job, I used Slack. I was all for it. I loved bothering people at work. Ping, ping, ping.

EMBEDDED: What is your Wordle starting word?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I don’t play games on my phone.

EMBEDDED: Do any of your group chats have a name that you’re willing to share? What’s something that recently inspired debate in the chat?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: My main group chat is called “Gifted and Talented,” and the people in it are listed above. I’m in a group chat called “Kaitlin’s Nieces and Nephews,” which is with my entire family. (I’m childless, but they are not.) I’m in a group chat called “Beautiful Neighbors” with my neighbors, a gay couple in Connecticut.

EMBEDDED: What’s your go-to emoji, and what does it mean to you?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I have stickers of my nieces and nephews that I use in my family group chat.

EMBEDDED: Do you text people voice notes? If not, how do you feel about getting them?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: The Hollywood people send voice notes. They’re paranoid. I get it.

EMBEDDED: Do you pay for a music streaming service, and if so, which one? What’s a playlist, song, album, or style of music you’ve listened to a lot lately?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I pay for Spotify, but I don’t use it enough to justify the expense.

EMBEDDED: If you could only keep one streaming service for TV and/or movies, which would it be, and why? What’s a show that you’re really into right now?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: A lot of my friends from LA are complaining about it, but I love I love LA. If you’ve ever worked a low-level job in the culture industry while being best friends with nepo babies, it’s a cathartic experience to watch it. But maybe that’s just me.

EMBEDDED: What’s your favorite non-social media app?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: Find My Friends. I like to see where they are. Also TrainTime, the app for Metro North. It’s way better than it needs to be.

EMBEDDED: What’s the most basic internet thing that you love?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I love close friends on Instagram. I have 30 people on it right now. But sometimes I’ll have 200 media friends. I go through phases of producing niche content for small audiences. It feels experimental.

EMBEDDED: Do you regularly use eBay, Depop, or other shopping platforms? What’s a recent thing you’ve bought or sold?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I use eBay from time to time. I tried to buy some felt Christmas tree garlands, but they were cheaper brand new. This week, my husband bought an obscure board game. He does that a lot.

EMBEDDED: Is there a site you like for product recommendations? How do you decide, for example, which air filter to buy?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: I would ask Amanda Fortini about air filters. Like I would just text her. She’s a reporter who knows about health stuff.

EMBEDDED: What’s the last thing that brought you joy online?

KAITLIN PHILLIPS: This Harper’s article on a tree.

