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Kristin Caffray's avatar
Kristin Caffray
11h

Fun read. Highly relate as a once very online millennial.

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Marissa Gallerani's avatar
Marissa Gallerani
1d

I work for Oracle, and I, too, am concerned about Larry Ellison.

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