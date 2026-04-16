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Henah Velez | Departure's avatar
Henah Velez | Departure
16h

Men are so weak that we have to make up words like “looksmaxxing” and “mogging” and “optimization” just to get you fucking losers to take care of yourselves.

Amazing, no notes.

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Edith Zimmerman's avatar
Edith Zimmerman
14h

Best ever? Incredible. 🔥

Also now I’m in love with Nathan Hare so thank u

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