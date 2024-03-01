Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

Most weeks, we quiz a “very online” person for their essential guide to what’s good on the internet.

Today we welcome Willa Bennett, the editor in chief of Highsnobiety, which just published a new issue featuring a cover story with Pamela Anderson (who is resplendent in yellow) and an interview with designer Dries Van Noten that spawned a viral quote. Willa believes texting is a love language, wishes she was in more group chats, and was informed by her younger sister that her Instagram presence is “like basically LinkedIn.” —Nick

“Slack has ruined dark purple for me.” Photo: Celeste Sloman

EMBEDDED: What’s a recent meme or post that made you laugh?

WILLA BENNETT: I’ll give you two!

EMBEDDED: Do you still tweet? Why?

WILLA BENNETT: Unfortunately, I still check Twitter. But I rarely Tweet. I still think a lot of cultural conversation happens there—and it’s a helpful tool to stay connected to news.

EMBEDDED: Where do you tend to get your news?

WILLA BENNETT: I watch the news every morning and juxtapose that with my typical morning glued to Twitter. I pay for the big guys: NYT, Business of Fashion, WSJ, Washington Post. Jake Silbert, who is our Director of News, also Slacks me about coverage and keeps me up to date on fashion news. I am proud of how quick we are. I also give our social team credit for getting it up on our platforms quickly.

EMBEDDED: Have you found any good alternatives to Twitter?

WILLA BENNETT: I love my fashion newsletters. I love the format of

Sunberg’s newsletter Feed Me. I love Sam Hine’s

, Rachel Tashjian’s Opulent Tips,

’s Shop Rat, and Lauren Sherman’s Puck newsletter

. And my group chats! My group chats teach me so much. Controversial thought but I wish I was in more group chats.

EMBEDDED: Do any of your group chats have a name that you’re willing to share? What’s something that recently inspired debate in the chat?

WILLA BENNETT: My group chats are really powerful. Some of my favorites are: Woke Teens, Tap In!, and Paris big dogs. Can you guess who is in each of them?

EMBEDDED: What do you use Instagram for?

WILLA BENNETT: My younger sister told me that my Instagram presence is “like basically Linkedin” so maybe I’m doing it all wrong????

EMBEDDED: Are you into any podcasts right now? How and when do you usually listen?

WILLA BENNETT: Bring back Corporate Lunch!!!

EMBEDDED: Do you use Slack or another chat tool for work? What’s the best thing about Slacking with your co-workers? What’s the worst thing?

WILLA BENNETT: I’d always rather something be an e-mail. I think Slack is the least creative platform of all time—but maybe that’s the point? I genuinely hate Slack. I hate the interface. I hate the sound of the ding when you get a new message. I hate the way it loads so slowly on mobile. I hate how it doesn’t save your drafts. I hate the particular shade of dark purple. Slack has ruined dark purple for me. I hate how you can’t Slack people outside of your company without moving to a complete other Slack universe. I wonder if anyone has ever had one good idea on Slack, ever.

I’m a writer! I’d always prefer a long e-mail! A phone call. A postcard.

EMBEDDED: Do you text people voice notes? If not, how do you feel about getting them?

WILLA BENNETT: I love getting a voice memo but I’m way more of a text person. I love words, letters, group chats, texting. I could text all day everyday. Texting is a love language—a medium of connection.

EMBEDDED: What’s your favorite non-social media app?

WILLA BENNETT: Delta app.

Thanks Willa! Read Highsnobiety.

More My Internet Amanda Montell ∙ Elamin Abdelmahmoud ∙ Stephen Totilo ∙ Brynn Wallner ∙ All