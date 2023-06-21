Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

The “nonprofit boss” character could be called “women’s media boss” and Daniels wouldn’t need to change a thing. —Kate

I’d venture that huge portions of TikTok users are familiar with Nicole Daniels—just not for the same reasons. The NYC actress is best known for characters like “nonprofit boss” and “babysitter mom” that have millions of views, plus videos parodying lesbian historical dramas and public radio segments. But her most dedicated viewers tend to be loyal to just one character, and likely have no idea of the breadth of her work.

“They'll say something that makes me know they've only ever seen me as this character,” Daniels tells me over Zoom. “And it's funny 'cause I do so much other stuff, and recently have done, and so it's a bit of a trap.”

Playing a character—a serious POV or satire, like Daniels—is one of the most popular forms of content on TikTok. Daniels, who aspires to act in film and television, landed her agents after joining the app earlier this year.

During the writer's strike, which just hit the 50-day milestone, TikTok has provided an outlet for writers and actors to continue their work. But navigating the audiences and algorithms on TikTok and Instagram can be tricky, and success often requires a great deal of unpaid labor.