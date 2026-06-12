Welcome back to media_gossip, Embedded’s special weekly edition of … media gossip, sent every Friday. You’re getting this because you subscribe to Embedded, but you can opt out here.

Inspired by the new The Social Reckoning trailer and a fierce debate on the Slate Slack, I ask you:

—Kate

Magdalene J. Taylor on her ‘There’s Nothing Wrong With Wanting Men’ essay

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who follows her work that Magdalene J. Taylor wrote the New York Times op-ed, “There’s Nothing Wrong With Wanting Men” (original title: “Being Straight Is Great, Actually”)—she came on the ICYMI podcast to talk in part about this topic last summer. But that original hed, plus the fact that the piece was published on the eve of Pride Month, catapulted the essay into the discourse. The writer Sarah Jones weighed in on New York’s website (“Yes, Straight Women Are In Trouble”), but the real drama played out on Substack, where Phoebe Maltz Bovy suggested that Taylor took her thesis from Bovy’s new book, The Last Straight Woman: On Desiring Men.

Bovy did some digging and found out that Taylor had requested a galley of the book, which hit shelves two weeks before Taylor’s piece. “Is it A Plagiarism? No,” Bovy writes in her essay about the incident. “A big ol’ rip-off? I guess the most generous interpretation here is that she got the book (that she’d been aware enough was on her beat to ask for well in advance of publication), decided not to open it even though the title and introduction are basically her article, and then could in earnest claim she had no idea someone else got there first.”

On Twitter, Taylor denied having read Bovy’s book. I asked her about Bovy’s accusations over Substack DM. Here’s what she told me.

I have been on this beat for years—for Playboy, the Times, and other outlets—but I am obviously not the only one. For this essay, I was inspired by Asa Seresin’s continued work on heterosexuality and heteropessimism. While I have yet to read Phoebe Maltz Bovy’s book, I am so glad there will be more rigorous discourse about whatever the hell is happening with straight people right now, because clearly, these are conversations worth having, and the more perspectives here, the better. And also: Happy Pride.

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… and Kat Rosenfield on her canclation essay

“On being canceled before it was cool,” Kat Rosenfield’s recent essay about how her writing career was nearly derailed when she ran afoul of a group of YA authors, was widely praised on Substack. I asked Kat, a culture writer at The Free Press, cohost of the podcast Feminine Chaos, and a My Internet alum, to answer a few questions about the piece over DM. —Nick

Your essay is compelling in part because it’s wholly focused on you and your immediate experience—it has a claustrophobic, suspenseful feel. But the implication, of course, is that you were subject to a wider phenomenon: cancelation. Was your hope to in some way speak on behalf of others who were also canceled?

Insofar as I had any real goal in mind, it was to use my experience as a medium for exploring the broader phenomenon of cancelation and how we conceive of it; if I had to pick a thesis sentence for the piece, it’s probably the one where I note that this is basically the only experience of its type where people will be angry at you for surviving it, and where your survival will be held against you. That said, a number of people who had similar experiences have since reached out to me saying that they felt represented and validated by the essay, which was nice to hear even if it wasn’t my conscious intention.

Did your experience reshape your politics and/or allegiances within the media world?

I really appreciate this question, because it gives me an opportunity to address the one genre of response to this piece that I find truly infuriating, which is people accusing me of having been ideologically or politically transformed by this experience in some unseemly way (“going MAGA,” “becoming a right-wing grifter,” etc.) The thing is, I was canceled because I felt so passionately about freedom of expression that I was willing to speak up for it despite enormous pressure to keep my mouth shut, and at pretty substantial personal cost—and no, I haven’t abandoned those principles, I hew to them more strongly than ever.