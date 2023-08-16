Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

If you see me posting this on LinkedIn…mind your business. —Kate

For one brief, COVID-y year, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok together convened nearly everyone in the world, allowing them to engage in one big exhausting conversation. But by 2022, this delicate web of ecosystems was fraying. Instagram started giving everyone the ick, and Elon Musk chased off many of Twitter’s power users and even more of its advertisers. Alternatives like Threads made a valiant stab at relevance, but none have stuck.

So now we’re in a weird spot, with a bunch of aimless social media users having to pick through the scraps of remaining platforms to find a new hub. I don’t yet know where my new loyalties lie, but they sure as hell won’t be with LinkedIn.