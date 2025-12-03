Embedded

Morgan Gold
11h

I like how this piece quietly admits that “the creator economy” isn’t really a beat so much as an entire parallel business ecosystem that legacy media still treats like a side quest. Most coverage stops at macro-society trends, vibes, and virality.

I've been working as a full-time creator (and part-time farmer) for the past four years, and it's been interesting to watch my business evolve three times over in that period of time.

I think it's funny how it's the gig that most folks under 21 want for a career, yet the actual shape of how the sausage gets made is broadly ignored/misunderstood. So much of the focus is on the two ends of the barbell... micro-creators who have their lives blown up by going viral, or the MrBeasts or Alix Earles of the world. I would argue the most interesting stuff happens in the run-of-the-mill mid-tier creator world and how those creators make it all work. It's not different than other day jobs I've had in the past.

7h

I’m so excited to learn about this! I loved Kaya’s newsletter, and read it while I was writing my TikTok novel, but my subscription to The Information was too expensive to renew

