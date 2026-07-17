Screaming! At the media happy hour
Plus: Jia Tolentino backlash, agency plagiarism, and wtf is going at GQ.
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Screaming! At the media happy hour
According to Nick (above right), it would be better for this newsletter if I spent more time at media parties mingling and less time “talking to the same four people I already know.” As a result, my presence there can be best described as “not mentioned in anyone else’s roundup.”
Otherwise, I’m sure these photos have been all over your feeds, so you don’t need me to tell you the first Deez Drinks was a hit. What fewer people are talking about is that it took place on the same night as a Substack Bestseller gathering, so it was a real test of loyalties (except for me, because this was the second Bestseller drinks in a row I’ve only learned about day-of, suggesting I have fallen off that email list due, probably, to the behavior outlined in paragraph one).
However, I did still get some gossip, thank you very much:
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