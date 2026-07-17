Welcome to media_gossip, Embedded’s special weekly edition of … media gossip, sent every Friday. You’re getting this because you subscribe to Embedded, but you can opt out here.

Screaming! At the media happy hour

It’s a running joke between Angelina Mazza and I that every time we pose for a photographer during an event, that photo is nowhere to be found in the eventual Google Drive. The photo on the left suggest perhaps this had been the universe protecting me all along. 📸 Caroline Safran!

According to Nick (above right), it would be better for this newsletter if I spent more time at media parties mingling and less time “talking to the same four people I already know.” As a result, my presence there can be best described as “not mentioned in anyone else’s roundup.”

Otherwise, I’m sure these photos have been all over your feeds, so you don’t need me to tell you the first Deez Drinks was a hit. What fewer people are talking about is that it took place on the same night as a Substack Bestseller gathering, so it was a real test of loyalties (except for me, because this was the second Bestseller drinks in a row I’ve only learned about day-of, suggesting I have fallen off that email list due, probably, to the behavior outlined in paragraph one).

However, I did still get some gossip, thank you very much: