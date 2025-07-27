Screen time diaries: Mexico City

Hello again! Second screen time diaries coming at ya, and the first for only paid subscribers. Thank you so much for supporting Embedded, and I hope we keep finding new ways to have fun together on this platform (and if you want full access to the video, plus Embedded’s back catalogue of essays and all paid essays in the future, join us!). I’m just popping up here to leave some links to the places and restaurants you see in the video (and some you don’t, because I’m still a novice vlogger), plus a list of the shops I mention in the haul at the end.