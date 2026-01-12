Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

Spoiler alert. —Kate

New on ICYMI: Are those Meta Glasses you’re wearing, or are you just happy to see me???

Head over here to subscribe to ICYMI wherever you listen to podcasts 🫶

Most New Year’s resolutions are cliche. The pursuit of a “better” body, or a well-read mind, is seemingly timeless. But this time of year is always helpful for taking a temperature check on the culture, and 2026’s reading is loud and clear: Everyone wants off their phones.

This isn’t a particularly new desire, but something about this year feels different. Instead of broadly gesticulating that we want to be better, the crackdown is coming from all angles. People I know are buzzing about Brick, the physical device that locks you out of certain apps on your phone; the concept of going “analog” has become so trendy other people are getting annoyed with it. There’s the New York Times’s 2026 predictions, which include “dumb phones as status symbols,” a “war on slop,” and “the rise of exfluencers.” The Washington Post claims “phone-free bars” are in. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, says sharing personal moments to the feed “is dead.” Students in New York City and New Jersey are seeing benefits from bans on phones in schools.

I don’t think we’ve hit this tipping point because we suddenly wanted it enough, or that this will be the year we all come together and get more disciplined. Instead, I think we just left a year when social media got fundamentally less interesting. The only reason cutting down on screen time was ever hard was because we wanted to look at our phones. But over the past few months, as I methodically opened and closed my stable of apps, I slowly realized just how long it’s been since I found what I was looking for.

I would say one out of every ten Instagram accounts that follow me these days is a real person. The rest are stock-photo sock puppets or nonsensical spam or fake dog rescues that relentlessly DM me for money. My feed, as Mosseri correctly diagnosed, is just brands and influencers, since they’re the only ones with any incentive to game the algorithm anymore. Why would I open my phone to scroll advertisements when I’m already being served them every time I pause a TV show, open up Uber, or attempt to read a website?

Facebook is pure slop, Twitter is riddled with Grok-generated child pornography, The Information predicts that Pinterest could be sold to OpenAI, I’m too old for Snapchat, and YouTube is now TV. We’re left with TikTok, the newest and shiniest of the apps that is, in social media years, no longer new or shiny at all.