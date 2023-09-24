Sunday Scroll: Airbnb, guy trends, and 2girls1bottl3
"Everything that you consume in the universe, but also each video, even on TikTok, has an energy."
Welcome back to the Sunday Scroll, a roundup of articles, links, and other thoughts from being on the internet. If I’ve managed my time properly this week, I’m in New Orleans right now and far away from my computer. If I didn't manage my time properly this week, hello from my New Orleans hotel room, where my boyfriend is probably waiting impatiently for…