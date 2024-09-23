Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

I cannot believe I’m typing this in Embedded but: Survivor spoilers ahead —Kate

I am in a mixed-reality show friend group. I enjoy Love Island and The Great British Bake Off, while my companions are more into Vanderpump Rules and Survivor. We make it work. But last week I stepped out of my comfort zone to watch the Survivor season 47 premiere at one of their houses because, crazily enough, our friend Andy is a cast member. We cheered when he first came on screen, and then when he came on screen again, and again. “Wow, he’s getting a lot of air time,” we remarked.

It quickly became clear why. About halfway through the episode, Andy has a panic attack. I am not close enough friends with Andy to further speculate on what happened. All I can say is that the room my friends and I were in fell silent, because what was happening on screen was so far removed from what we know of Andy — which must have meant that the Andy we knew was not doing okay.

As we watched, we scrolled social media for reactions to the show. In the lead up to the premiere, it had been wild to see people tweet pictures of him that they dug up from his Instagram and call him hot. At the dramatic point in the episode, however, the discourse took a turn. And our friend was transformed from a real person to a character created by people on Twitter.