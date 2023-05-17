Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

So what I think about Taylor Swift dating Matty Healy is—*piano falls on me from the sky*—Kate

On Sunday night, Keith Urban took one for the team and all but confirmed longstanding rumors of a romance between Bo Burnham and Phoebe Bridgers. That’s not what he thought he was doing, though. He thought he was posting a TikTok video of himself and his wife, Nicole Kidman, dancing in the VIP tent during one of the Philadelphia stops of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. Phoebe and Bo were right behind them, seemingly making out. I honestly cannot believe the video is still up.

“KEITH YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU DID BUT THANK YOU,” one commenter wrote.

Thanks to TikTok I feel like I have seen this entire tour despite never stepping foot in an arena. I also know everything notable that has happened in the audience. The stadiums are filled with tens of thousands of people, and nearly every one of them is on their phone. And they’re not just filming in little clips—the entire thing is getting livestreamed, or saved, just in case the viewer catches something unexpected. There’s drama about concert etiquette, about whether it was sweet or rude that some fans held up pictures of Swift’s dead grandma during “Marjorie,” about whether or not there are hot dogs. There are also people near the VIP tent who have captured conversations between Swift’s rumored new fling Matty Healy and her friends, as well as his facial expressions during sexy or emotional moments in Swift’s performances. Taylor Swift may be the one on stage, but at her concerts, you are often the one being watched.