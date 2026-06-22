This is a repost of a piece from 2024, and I’m happy to say myself and the people referenced remain digitally tethered. —Kate

Growing up online, I did the one thing I was told not to do: I talked to strangers. In reality, they weren’t really strangers at all, but Tumblr users with extensive digital footprints and vulnerable writing I could easily peruse. While I’m sure some of them could have been nefarious figures, I was lucky that they were not. I found peers—teenagers who watched Skins or loved Laura Marling or read John Green books—with whom I could say I grew up with just as much as the people around me IRL.

There was a time in those high school years when myself and these young women spoke more intimately than we did to anyone else in our lives. We never made plans to see each other, because that wasn’t what it was about. In fact, we were flung across the world, from Pennsylvania to California to England and beyond. We were simply each other’s familiar faces on a shared corner of the internet for a few special years. The weird part would come over a decade later.

Like many at this time, I kept my lives separate online: My real-life friends were on Facebook, my online friends on Tumblr, and never the twain shall meet. But this was 2011, when social media was just starting to become centralized and platforms like Instagram began to blur the lines between online and off. Suddenly, posts from classmates were in the same feed as my internet friends—weird then, but even weirder now, when I realized I’ve continued following the lives of these strangers-but-not for going on 13 years.

Our direct communication dwindled off as we each went to our respective colleges and became adults, but we never unfollowed. As we moved from platform to platform, we still dutifully found each other, only to continue silently watching each other go about the rest of our lives. “Oh nice, she’s still friends with her,” I’ll think, scrolling the Instagram Stories of this person I’ve never met posing with a friend who I’ve also never met but recognize as a friend from their photos back in the day. I just looked now, and another is still celebrating the birthdays of a dog she adopted when we first “met.” Without meaning to, we’ve been with each other through some of our biggest milestones.