Faye Embry
1d

Makes me want to stay off TikTok! Who knows what they’d say about a woman who dares to be 41

1d

I'll be 54 (jfc) in a few weeks, and I'm just sitting here shook that Emma Watson, forever 12 in my head, is now getting comments about wrinkles.

I'm not old, old is retirement (ha!) age. If I'm not old, you're not old. When I am old, you'll still have 20 years of not being old.

The trick to aging is to find friends who have already been the age you're worried about being.

