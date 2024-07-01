The privilege of logging off
We’re raising a divided generation.
If I ever fall off the face of social media, it’s because things have gotten better, not worse. —Kate
Until then:
Almost every writer I speak to has the same goal: be successful enough to never have to go on Twitter again. Or Instagram. Or TikTok. Or wherever it is they currently spend their days in an endless cycle of self-promotion in order to keep their careers afloat. Even as someone who writes about social media for a living, I can’t pretend that I don’t fantasize about achieving enough success to Log Off.
But a few weeks ago at the Future Commerce Visions Summit, where I participated in a panel along with Hitha Prabhakar, keynote interviewall but dashed those hopes. I’m paraphrasing, but she remarked that, at this point in her career, she, too, assumed she’d no longer be a slave to self-promotion and the algorithm. And yet, even with three cookbooks, a successful newsletter, YouTube cooking show, and corner store upstate, these things are just as necessary as when she first started.
This reality mostly applies to creatives. Being a writer, artist, musician, or personality is predicated on branding yourself. Unless you’re Emma Cline and can get a $2 million book advance while posting twice a year on Instagram, you need to keep showing up, producing, and growing—or fall out of the zeitgeist. To not need to do so is a privilege, and while right now it’s one that only belongs to the handful of writers whose social-media free existence keeps my fantasy alive, soon, I think, logging off will be a privilege that eludes almost everyone.