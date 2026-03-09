This essay was originally published in 2024, but in light of 2026’s renewed commitment to decreasing screen time—be it by getting bricked up or going analogue—I thought this would be a good one to revisit while I’m off on vacation. —Kate

How I worry I’m being whenever I’m not checking my phone.

Almost every writer I speak to has the same goal: be successful enough to never have to go on Twitter again. Or Instagram. Or TikTok. Or wherever it is they currently spend their days in an endless cycle of self-promotion in order to keep their careers afloat. Even as someone who writes about social media for a living, I can’t pretend that I don’t fantasize about achieving enough success to Log Off.

But a few weeks ago at the Future Commerce Visions Summit, where I participated in a panel along with Hitha Prabhakar, keynote interview Alison Roman all but dashed those hopes. I’m paraphrasing, but she remarked that, at this point in her career, she, too, assumed she’d no longer be a slave to self-promotion and the algorithm. And yet, even with three cookbooks, a successful newsletter, YouTube cooking show, and corner store upstate, these things are just as necessary as when she first started.

This reality mostly applies to creatives. Being a writer, artist, musician, or personality is predicated on branding yourself. Unless you’re Emma Cline and can get a $2 million book advance while posting twice a year on Instagram, you need to keep showing up, producing, and growing—or fall out of the zeitgeist. To not need to do so is a privilege, and while right now it’s one that only belongs to the handful of writers whose social-media free existence keeps my fantasy alive, soon, I think, logging off will be a privilege that eludes almost everyone.

Last week, I came across this tweet by Kaavyya Kesarwani: “my hunch is that we will see a new wave of rich gen alpha kids whose privilege would be being less online.”

She goes on to explain that “iPad babies”—the children whose parents plonk a tablet in front of them to keep them quiet—are a consequence of overworked and under-supported parents who are understandably reaching for the available tools to gain a few hours of peace in the absence of affordable childcare, community support, and free time.

Today’s highly affluent parents—those who have the privilege to work less, outsource tasks like cooking and cleaning, or hire nannies—don’t necessarily need screens for their kids. They have the time to facilitate other activities or hire someone who does. And with the internet now a necessary basic, a family dedicated to limiting tech in their various systems would need to have the time it takes to put up safeguards and fight for alternatives.