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Hannah Rose Winsten's avatar
Hannah Rose Winsten
13h

OMG the Alamo phone situation I HATE IT SO MUCH. The harried rage of this piece had me laughing and also manically nodding along like YES YES YES. That the public needs SO MUCH REMINDING that other people are also having an experience... it irks me to my core

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Sanjay Patel's avatar
Sanjay Patel
14h

To make matters worse at Alamo, the UI is terrible therefore for even a tech-savvy person like myself, it's annoying to order on the phone. now take someone who gets confused by tech and they are going to be spending a long time figuring out how to place an order...

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