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Edith Zimmerman's avatar
Edith Zimmerman
17h

“sharing your happy ending with the internet … is kind of like saying goodbye to someone only to realize you’re both walking the same way. Unless you quite literally die or refuse to ever show your face online again, the story continues” — So good.

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Courtney Daniels's avatar
Courtney Daniels
15h

Great writing, great observations.

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