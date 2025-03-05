Too big to rebrand
And the best links from this week
Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.
No interview today! Instead, an extra-stuffed Weekly Scroll to tide you over until our next dispatch. —Kate
In With Love, Meghan, the former royal returns to her blogging and lifestyle influencer roots. But given the online trolls and snarkers who have plagued her for the past decade, has Meghan Markle gotten too big to rebrand?
Welcome to the weekly scroll, a roundup of articles, links, and other thoughts from being on the internet this week!
What I’m consuming…
New Sharon Horgan! New Sharon Horgan!
Love this excerpt from Scaachi Koul’s newest book, hate commenters who don’t realize that means they have nowhere near enough information to call the writer a sociopath
A new (to me) YouTuber I’ve been turning to a lot recently:
“Teen apathy in school is a big deal—and the data indicate that it might be more widespread than many people realize.”
Met Alexandra Privitera at a recentevent, and loved the idea of her new podcast diving deep into the niche drama of Montclair, NJ.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Embedded to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.