Embedded

Embedded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
K.McDonald's avatar
K.McDonald
2d

Sounds like exactly where I went to college - Kenyon College. I enjoy not knowing as much about people in the years since graduation, so I don't tend to read this kind of writing

Reply
Share
3 replies
Mike Carifio's avatar
Mike Carifio
1d

I'm outraged by the high quality of your essay (well done).

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kate Lindsay & Nick Catucci · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture