Welcome to the weekly scroll, a roundup of articles, links, and other thoughts from being on the internet this week!
I just spent the past week on vacation in Ireland, and an underestimation of what yesterday’s travel day would be like means I must apologize to you for today’s post coming at you a day late. I also must apologize to myself for failing in my mission to make it seem like I never went on vacation at all. To make it up to both of us, here’s a lamb I was holding on Monday:
Now that I’m back in God’s country, here’s what I’ve been scrolling.
What I’m consuming…
On our first night in Dublin, Amazon Prime greeted us with the new UK season of Last One Laughing. I had never heard of the series before, but it’s based on a Japanese show called Documental in which comedians are put in a room and told to both make each other laugh while also facing potential elimination if they ever laugh themselves. The UK season is amazing, and I loved this essay about why it worked. We then went on to watch Last One Laughing Ireland (not quite as good) and Last One Laughing Canada (bad!) and yet I’m sure more are in my future now that I’m stateside.
Speaking of TV, once we had tired of LOL, we spent the next night watching Peep Show, which, as someone who is also watching Ludwig, inspired me to do a deep dive into David Mitchell and his wife, Victoria Coren Mitchell, which ended turning up this wild 2008 piece she wrote for The Guardian.
Even on top of a hill in the Irish countryside surrounded by sheep, I gobbled up this Hate Read just seconds after it went out:
