Welcome to media_gossip, Embedded’s special weekly edition of … media gossip, sent every Friday. You’re getting this because you subscribe to Embedded, but you can opt out here.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out since my Monday post. Everything happened directly in the middle of my writing last week’s media_gossip, so if you didn’t like it you can’t get mad at me. —Kate

The panel, moderated by Praytell's Ciara Benko, featured InStyle's Madeline Hirsch, Fortune's Ruth Umoh, creator Aaron Parnas, and myself.

Speaking of things that happened hours before tragedy, I spoke on a panel for Praytell about the power of personality in media at their Centers of Influence Summit. It was the hottest day of the year so far and, judging by my hair in this Reel, you could TELL.

When Your Nemesis Gets A Book Deal

By Anonymous

I am not jealous of my nemesis, who is neither smart nor funny nor a skilled prose stylist. I know media isn’t a meritocracy, though I cling to that fantasy more than I should. Then I hear something I don’t want to hear through some cursed stretch of the grapevine: my nemesis is writing a book. It will be traditionally published. It will be well-reviewed and widely discussed. Eventually, someone will recommend it to you.