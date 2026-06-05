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Swag I’ve Gotten At Press Events, Ranked

This LL Bean Boat and Tote from Twitch—a wink of branding without being an overt logo. I use it all the time and even get compliments on it. No notes. The Substack Media Summit T-shirt and tote (the latter of which myself and my friend Angelina convinced Caroline Chambers to also steal on her way out). The Back-to-the-Future-inspired design manages to balance out the Substack of it all in a way that makes it permissible to wear as an actual item of clothing at not, what my husband and I called in our early days of dating, a “pee shirt”—the shirt you throw on to go pee in someone else’s apartment in the middle of the night. A YouTube travel bag. It’s literally this with the YouTube logo embroidered onto it, but it’s genuinely the most cavernous, adaptable shoulder bag that has since come with me on every trip including to the UK and back. A custom planner from Lit Girl that has my initials on it that I’ve yet to find a use for but I promise I will. A YouTube-branded cashmere blanket they for some reason sent me two of and now both just flop over my desk chair and fall on the floor and get caught up in the wheels whenever I move. A TikTok notebook. This was one of the first press events I attended post-pandemic and when I grabbed a goody bag on my way out I felt a rush of excitement as to what this company at the height of its hype had come up with for swag … only to look inside and see it’s a fuckin’ notebook. Not even a plain notebook! That would be useful. Instead, a notebook with a giant TikTok logo on the front and nothing else. I’m not doing my morning pages in that!

—Kate

I had two "Off The Records," but didn't take a tote because I'm not about stolen valor.

I went undercover at the Yahoo x Beehiiv Tech Week happy hour (and by that I mean: accidentally came wearing my new Substack tote and had to hide it by a couch) where I talked to a bunch of people who cannot be tagged due to the aforementioned Beehiiv of it all. This included Adam Bumas and Ryan Broderick of Garbage Day (Ryan described Embedded to a colleague as “the Jezebel to Garbage Day’s Gawker”), as well as Greg Swan, with whom I swapped a number of thoughts on Beehiiv vs. Substack that we both agreed are best left off the record.

You can’t handle The Cut for men

By Nick Catucci

Forgive me for engaging three-month-old discourse, but I am only now—having just left my job as the editor of GQ.com—at liberty to address why “The Cut for men” doesn’t exist.

The writer John McDermott alley-ooped a few days of quote retweets when he posted the following in late February:

But where is The Cut for young men? It doesn’t exist. There is no prominent male-focused publication that covers men’s issues with genuine intellectual curiosity and without drifting toward performative male feminism on the Left, or reactionary male chauvinism on the Right—which is a shame, because it is, regardless of your politics, a fascinating moment for men and masculinity.

There was a “wrong answers only” tenor to many of the responses (“YouTube Golf is the Cut for Men,” Jay Kang chirped), while others mourned Grantland and even AskMen.com. Ryan Broderick had a typically incisive response, tweeting that “The internet fractured men’s interests into so many disparate niches with virtually no overlap that a ‘The Cut for men’ would be impossible. Any serious mainstream outlet for men in the 2020s would be an incoherent collection of various hobby drama posts (which I would read tbh).”

More recently, when Emily Sundberg asked the great Sam Hine—who just left GQ for New York magazine—“Are you making The Cut for Men? And do we need a The Cut for Men?” Sam answered that he would be focusing on men’s style coverage at New York, and that “I always felt that GQ was meeting that need.” The Cut conversation came up at GQ, at least in a couple meetings I was in, but more as a curiosity than an imperative to address. For what it’s worth, GQ’s new editor told The New York Times he wants the magazine to be a “North Star of masculinity,” which seems to suggest a shift away from the print magazine’s focus on fashion toward a more traditional men’s magazine approach.

I will say that The Cut was a model for me, at least. Here are three touchstones as I described them in my pitch for the job in early 2023:

Spin in the ’90s: Colorfully and irreverently defined the alt-rock zeitgeist

The Cut, Stella Bugbee era: The voice of a specific era for women, while remaining rooted in style

Early Vulture: Impassioned, sometimes idiosyncratic perspectives on the big stories in entertainment

And I did invoke The Cut at my job, not only because it is very good, but because it focuses unapologetically on women and femmes, and I felt that we should talk to men and masculine people more than we talk about men. It was routine to hear pitches diagnosing the latest thing wrong with men, partly because, yes, there are many things wrong with men, but also because it’s easier to point those things out for an audience of other media workers than it is to genuinely engage with men who may or may not be drawn to unproven, uncool, or otherwise unsanctioned shit like peptides, jelqing, Claude, Hasan Piker, Sophie Rain, Billy Strings, Shane Gillis, Andrew Huberman, Graham Platner, Jordans, chore coats, Swatch collaborations, and A Knight of Seven Kingdoms.

We covered many of those things in my time at GQ, and I mention them because those stories found an audience—specifically, I assume, among mostly straight men who are old enough to still read things, care deeply enough about those things to spend more time learning about them, and are underserved by other media outlets. Though that does leave out a whole other category of person who was reading what were among our most popular profiles: The ones with sexy original pictures of Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon, and Paul Anthony Kelly. Those readers were, I assume, largely gay men and women.

It was important to me that we speak to gay men the same way we speak to straight men, and indeed, I believe gay men’s interests either overlap with straight men’s (in wellness especially) or, in culture, drive the same kind of niche passions that lend themselves to coverage. But there was one domain where we seemed to naturally serve gay men better than straight men: thirst.