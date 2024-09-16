Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

I’ve snapped!!!!!!! —Kate

The hand wringing over Gen Alpha is really about our fears around early exposure to social media and technology, and how that will shape these kids as adults. If their introduction to everything from their identity to socialization is through a screen, do we risk a generation of narcissistic, apathetic grown-ups?

I understand these concerns. But to apply them only to Gen Alpha is to assume that this is something new. It ignores a fact that so many Millennials and Gen Zers already know: The narcissistic, apathetic adults are in the room with us right now.